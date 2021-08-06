Doctor Strange Director Scott Derrickson Posts Hilarious Image Amid Latest Martin Scorsese vs Marvel Drama

A lame attempt at reviving the Martin Scorsese vs. Marvel Movies drama was made earlier this week after a quote from an interview with filmmaker James Gunn began to go viral. Speaking with the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Gunn said: “I just think it seems awful cynical that he would keep coming out against Marvel and then that is the only thing that would get him press for his movie... He’s creating his movie in the shadow of the Marvel films." Gunn would later clarify his comments, but not after fandom was at each others throats once again, and after a fellow Marvel alum weighed in with a laugh.