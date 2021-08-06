Special Weather Statement issued for Central Black Hills, Custer Co Plains, Hermosa Foot Hills by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-06 13:40:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-06 14:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 800 PM MDT for southwestern and west central South Dakota. Target Area: Central Black Hills; Custer Co Plains; Hermosa Foot Hills; Northern Black Hills; Rapid City; Southern Black Hills; Southern Foot Hills; Sturgis, Piedmont Foot Hills Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southwestern Meade, central Custer, southeastern Lawrence, north central Fall River and southwestern Pennington Counties through 215 PM MDT At 152 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Crooks Tower to 2 miles west of Cold Brook Reservoir. Movement was northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Strong thunderstorms will be near Black Fox Campground and Wind Cave National Park around 155 PM MDT. Roubaix Lake around 205 PM MDT. Brownsville and Buffalo Corrals around 210 PM MDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Fairburn. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH