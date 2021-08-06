Special Weather Statement issued for Dragoon, Mule, Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee, Canelo Hills, Madera Canyon by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-06 01:47:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-06 13:30:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Dragoon, Mule, Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee, Canelo Hills, Madera Canyon; Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista, Benson; Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Cochise and southeastern Santa Cruz Counties through 130 PM MST At 1252 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Parker Canyon Lake, or 15 miles southwest of Sierra Vista. This storm was nearly stationary. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Fort Huachuca, Parker Canyon Lake, Canelo and Lochiel. This includes Route 83 between mile markers 3 and 15. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH