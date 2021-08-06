Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Grand Chenier, LA

17th Annual Cameron Fishing Festival Starts Today

By Buddy Russ
Posted by 
92.9 THE LAKE
92.9 THE LAKE
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Cameron Fishing Festival cranks up today and into tomorrow down in Grand Chenier. The fishing started at midnight this morning, and the gates open this evening at 5:00pm. Tonight will feature a silent and live auction, and entertainment by The Teardrops, Terry Beard, and Kaleb Trahan. Tomorrow the gates open at 11:00am with live entertainment from Beau Young starting at 1:30pm, Waters Edge Band at 4:30pm, and Steel Shot finishing the night off at 7:30pm.

929thelake.com

Comments / 0

92.9 THE LAKE

92.9 THE LAKE

Lake Charles, LA
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
410K+
Views
ABOUT

92.9 The Lake plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lake Charles, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Grand Chenier, LA
City
Cameron, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beau Young#Steel Shot
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fishing
Related
MusicPosted by
92.9 THE LAKE

Hall and Oates Kick Off 2021 Tour: Set List and Video

Daryl Hall and John Oates played their first concert of the COVID-19 era last night, launching a previously postponed North American tour with a hits-heavy, 15-song set at the Xfinity Center in Mansfield, Mass. The show, according to Selist.fm, opened with a slow, soulful take on the 1982 No. 1...
Lake Charles, LAPosted by
92.9 THE LAKE

Win Free Lunch From Mr. Gatti’s And Hang Out With Mikey O

Mr. Gatti's in Lake Charles is back in business and we want to give you and the whole family a chance to win free lunch. Owner Rick Shetler and his staff have put in some hard work to get Mr. Gatti's back operational a little less than a year since Hurricane Laura demolished their building. They are now ready to resume serving SWLA with the freshest pizza and best family atmosphere in the Lake Area.

Comments / 0

Community Policy