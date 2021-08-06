St. Paul reveals details for parade, celebration honoring Olympian Suni Lee

Suni Lee USA Gymnastics, Twitter

Suni Lee has three Olympic medals to her name, and will soon have a hometown parade to boot.

The St. Paul Olympian, who just returned to the U.S. after her impressive performance in Tokyo, will be honored with a parade, starting at 3 p.m. on Sunday.

The parade route. Visit St. Paul

The parade will go along White Bear Avenue from Arlington Avenue in St. Paul to Aldrich Arena at 1850 White Bear Ave. in Maplewood.

After the parade, there will be a program at 4 p.m. at the arena.

Lee won the gold medal in the individual all-around, silver in the team final and bronze on the uneven bars. She is the first Hmong American gymnast to qualify for the Olympics and the first Asian American woman to win gold in the all-around.

The City of St. Paul, Hmong community leaders, the Suni Lee Celebration Committee and Visit St. Paul have organized the parade to celebrate the gymnast's success at the Olympics, noting Lee's historic achievement has inspired people locally and across the world.

"As home to one of the largest Hmong American communities in the country, the Suni Lee Celebration Committee invites members from across our community to celebrate Lee’s Olympic gold," a news release says.

All attendees, regardless of vaccination status, are encouraged to wear a face mask.

Lee and her teammates returned to the U.S. this week, first stopping in New York to appear on the TODAY Show Thursday, where Lee reunited with her family. Lee and teammate Grace McCallum, of Isanti, flew back to the Twin Cities Thursday evening. A crowd of supporters greeted them at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.

The parade is the latest celebration for Lee. After she won the gold medal, Gov. Tim Walz and St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter declared Friday, July 30, as Sunisa Lee Day in Minnesota and St. Paul.