Defeating the Pandemic: The Necessity of Vaccination Mandates
Our country’s mental health depends on defeating this pandemic. The key to victory? Vaccine mandates. Florida has just reported the highest 1-day total in new COIVD-19 cases—21,683—since the start of the pandemic, largely due to the Delta variant.1 Studies show that vaccines remain effective against the Delta variant, particularly against hospitalization and death.2 In fact, roughly 97% of those recently hospitalized were unvaccinated.www.psychiatrictimes.com
