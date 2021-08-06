Cancel
This Redditor Made A Chocolate Bar Out Of Coffee Beans

By Boshika Gupta
Mashed
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If you get a chance to have something that is combination of chocolate and coffee, would you go for it? For some (and if we're honest, maybe more than some), nothing is better than sipping on a mocha on a dull day. A Redditor decided to take things a step further by making a special chocolate bar. The ingredients that they used to achieve this feat? Coffee beans, combined with a few other ingredients, including cocoa butter. Seriously.

Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.

