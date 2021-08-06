Cancel
Minnesota State

What happened to Cousins Subs coming back to Minnesota?

By Shaymus McLaughlin
 4 days ago
Michael Steeber, Wikimedia Commons

A few years ago, Cousins Subs revealed aggressive plans to re-enter the Minnesota market, outlining plans for more than 20 locations in and around the Twin Cities with the first potentially opening as early as 2019.

We're now midway through 2021 and there has been nary an update, much less a grand opening.

So what happened?

When the 2018 announcement was made, Cousins Subs was looking to "expand [its] footprint in the region," PR Manager Kristen Tracy told Bring Me The News. So, on the heels of signing a franchise agreement in Chicago and Indiana, Cousins Subs publicly shared where it would look next as part of a "PR blitz."

But store openings in the Twin Cities were always contingent upon finding a franchise partner here. As of August 2021, that hasn't happened, Tracy said.

Cousins Subs hasn't abandoned the idea and is "still actively seeking franchise partners," Tracy continued, but nothing has materialized. The company also has not opted to open a corporate unit in the region.

"The Twin Cities was and is one of our target markets," Tracy said.

But all of this means that, for the foreseeable future, Minnesota fans of Cousins Subs will need to head to Eau Claire, Wisconsin, for their order.

