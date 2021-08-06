Retirement Community Platforms
Retirement Voices is a digital platform for retired women to connect, grow and share experiences amongst each other. Retirement Voices was founded by boomer babies Roxanne Jones and Leslie Inman - two American women who have had exciting careers and now find themselves navigating the intricacies of retirement. Both prominent writers and speakers, Jones and Inman have created a virtual space where retired women can keep themselves feeling young by connecting over their shared retirement experiences.www.trendhunter.com
