Retirement Community Platforms

Renee Harper, left, and Beverly Burton enjoy a meal with fellow retirees at a luncheon for the Corry Memorial Hospital Retired Caregivers. The picnic-style event took place on July 22 at the American Legion pavilion. Burton worked in the hospital's operating room and Harper was a ward clerk in the physical therapy department. The gathering of hospital retirees, which takes place once or twice a year, is coordinated by Terry DeLellis. Retired nurses from the hospital began meeting together in 1989 but the group has now expanded to include all retired staff who were once employed by CMH. According to DeLellis, Thursday's event had a large turnout, with about 60 registered attendees as compared to an average of about 40. This is the first time the group has met since the COVID-19 pandemic began.