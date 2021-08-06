Local News for Friday, August 6th

Here is your Cleveland, Tenn. | Bradley County, Tenn. news on mymix1041.com, sponsored by Toyota of Cleveland:. The 15th Annual Mix 104-1 Great Cleveland Duck Race, presented by Don Ledford Automotive Center, is happening today. Registration for the race will begin at 4PM outside Cooke’s Food Store on Keith Street. Registration will remain open until 6:30PM. There will be live entertainment beginning at 4:30PM, including music with Grayson Russell and The Brakes, as well as Kinslee Melhorn. Food trucks will line Raider Drive, as a part of Raider Drive will be closed for the event. Grant prizes will be a preowned GMC Yukon Denali courtesy of Don Ledford Automotive Center and a trip to Jekyll Island. Find full details on our website, mymix1041.com.