Mix TV Sports 08-06-21
Olympics: Us women’s basketball over Serbia, advance to 7th straight gold medal game | April Ross and Alix Klineman won gold for the US in beach volleyball | Us leads in overall medals with 92. China has 74 | MLB: Braves 8 Cardinals 4 | Braves vs Nats tonight 720 Talk 101.3 (due to Duck race) driven by MV Nissan of Cleveland | NFL hall of fame Game: Steelers 16 Cowboys 3 | Hall of fame induction Saturday night 630 on NFL Network: Peyton Manning, Calvin Johnson, Charles Woodson, Jon Lynch, Alan Fancea, Drew Pearson, Tom Flores | | Listen to Sports Drive Live at 5:00 Every Monday – Thursday on Buzz 101.3 FM FB.COM/1013TheBuzz |mix104.info
Comments / 0