I love ZHU. I just love him. There’s no one like him nowadays. Bold, a risk-taker, and a master of more than one genre, ZHU surprised us with the release of a new single. Titled ‘Monster’, ZHU’s latest track is a surprising hybrid between synth-house and DnB. Unlike anything we heard on his last album, this new single might just be the beginning of a new chapter in the story of one of the most successful rappers of the last decade.