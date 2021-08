Lucy Liu revisited the time she and Bill Murray had a heated exchange on the set of "Charlie's Angels" in her recent interview. Liu shared her side of the story concerning the clash she had with Murray that resulted in him being replaced by Bernie Mac in the 2003 sequel "Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle." According to the "Elementary" star, when the cast had to rework a particular scene, Murray missed it because he attended a family gathering. However, when he returned on set, he hurled insults that she felt were directed at her.