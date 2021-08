With just a little over two weeks until classes are once again in session in Lawton/Fort Sill, just how comfortable are you sending your kids back to school?. A survey of 2,000 American parents of school-aged children also revealed more than half (51%) of parents don’t feel prepared for the upcoming school year. Whether you were able to be home to home school, or you delegated that to a tutor last year, in-class learning is set to begin for Lawton Public Schools on August 12, 2021.