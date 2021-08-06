Houston Chronicle Calls For Better Price Controls During A Disaster For Natural Gas
When the state’s power grid nearly collapsed last winter, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton was quick to go after hotels that tripled their prices. But a Houston Chronicle editorial this week had harsh criticism of state leaders for allowing utilities to pass along $3.6 billion in natural gas costs they were forced to pay during the emergency. More than half of Texas’s electricity comes from natural gas, and that was in short supply during the winter storm in mid-February..www.texasstandard.org
