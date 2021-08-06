Houston Chronicle Calls For Better Price Controls During A Disaster For Natural Gas

Natural Gas yesterday settled up by 3.27% at 309.8 on forecasts for hotter weather over the next two weeks than earlier expected and soaring global gas prices that should keep U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports near record highs. The oil-to-gas ratio, or the level at which oil trades compared with gas, fell to 17-to-1. That is below the 21 times oil has traded over gas so far in 2021 and compares with crude's average premium of 19 times over gas in 2020 and a five-year average (2015-2019) of 20 times over gas. Data provider Refinitiv said gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states held at 91.6 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in August, the same as July.