Colmery-O’Neil VA Emergency Department to remain open

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Area veterans will be able to continue to visit the Colmery-O’Neil Emergency Department for the foreseeable future. The Colmery-O’Neil VA Medical Center at 2200 Gage Blvd. says it has finalized a decision to keep the Topeka VA Emergency Department open. The facility started to consider the decision in March as the VA decided to eliminate up to 100 positions in the Topeka area. It said it will host a ribbon-cutting to announce the decision and celebrate the completion of its Phase 1 of construction on Monday, Aug. 9, at 11 a.m.