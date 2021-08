Like many comedians, Bill Murray had a tough start to his career. "I wasn't very good, and I remember my first experience, I was so bad I just walked out — out onto the street and just started walking," he said during a press conference in 2014 for the release of "The Monuments Men.” "I then thought, well if I'm going to die where I am I may as well go over towards the lake and float for a while after I'm dead. So I walked over towards the lake and as I got there I hit Michigan Avenue and so I started walking north and I ended up in front of the art institute in Chicago.”