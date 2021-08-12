Cancel
Bedford, KY

Kentucky Sentenced to 15-Years for Child Exploitation

Posted by 
Report Annapolis
Report Annapolis
 3 days ago

A Bedford, Kentucky, man who admitted to sending multiple explicit videos and images of minors to at least two different recipients via Facebook Messenger will serve 180 months in federal prison.

Leonard J. Andrew, Jr., 36, of Bedford, Kentucky, pleaded guilty in November 2020 to the distribution of child pornography.

The videos and images sent by Andrew contained images of minors engaged in sexual activity and were sent to recipients outside of Kentucky.

Under federal law, Andrew must serve 85% of his prison sentence. He will be supervised by the U.S. Probation Office for 25 years, following his release.

Report Annapolis

Report Annapolis

Annapolis, MD
Your source for accurate, responsible and meaningful coverage of news stories within Annapolis and Anne Arundel County.

