Kentucky Man Sentenced to 15-Years for Child Exploitation

A Bedford, Kentucky, man who admitted to sending multiple explicit videos and images of minors to at least two different recipients via Facebook Messenger will serve 180 months in federal prison.

Leonard J. Andrew, Jr., 36, of Bedford, Kentucky, pleaded guilty in November 2020 to the distribution of child pornography.

The videos and images sent by Andrew contained images of minors engaged in sexual activity and were sent to recipients outside of Kentucky.

Under federal law, Andrew must serve 85% of his prison sentence. He will be supervised by the U.S. Probation Office for 25 years, following his release.