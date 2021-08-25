Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kentucky State

Kentucky Man Sentenced to 15-Years for Child Exploitation

Posted by 
Report Annapolis
Report Annapolis
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QbEtF_0bK9CsLO00

A Bedford, Kentucky, man who admitted to sending multiple explicit videos and images of minors to at least two different recipients via Facebook Messenger will serve 180 months in federal prison.

Leonard J. Andrew, Jr., 36, of Bedford, Kentucky, pleaded guilty in November 2020 to the distribution of child pornography.

The videos and images sent by Andrew contained images of minors engaged in sexual activity and were sent to recipients outside of Kentucky.

Under federal law, Andrew must serve 85% of his prison sentence. He will be supervised by the U.S. Probation Office for 25 years, following his release.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Report Annapolis

Report Annapolis

Annapolis, MD
21K+
Followers
1K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for accurate, responsible and meaningful coverage of news stories within Annapolis and Anne Arundel County.

 http://www.reportannapolis.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bedford, KY
Government
State
Kentucky State
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
City
Bedford, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Exploitation#Child Pornography#The U S Probation Office
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
Virginia StatePosted by
Report Annapolis

Virginia Woman Sentenced for Fraud Schemes Targeting Veterans

A Portsmouth woman was sentenced today to 9.5 years in prison for wire fraud and aggravated identity theft in connection with a scheme to defraud veterans. “What is most egregious about the defendant’s conduct is that she used her own status as a former veteran to defraud and take advantage of other veterans,” said Raj Parekh, Acting U.S. Attorney in the Eastern District of Virginia. “The sentence imposed in this case reflects the serious nature of these fraud schemes and the potential consequences that those who victimize veterans, who have sacrificed so much for our country, could face in the Eastern District of Virginia.”
Maryland StatePosted by
Report Annapolis

Maryland State Police Arrest Man On Assault, Gun Charges In Wicomico County

Maryland State Police arrested and charged a man today with assault and weapon charges involving juvenile victims last month in Wicomico County. The suspect, Cameron Joseph Calvert, 33, of Salisbury, Maryland, is charged with first- and second-degree assault, the use of a firearm in a felony, illegal possession of a handgun, illegal possession of a handgun in a vehicle and reckless endangerment. Calvert is being held without bond at the Wicomico County Detention Center.
Millersville, MDPosted by
Report Annapolis

Millersville Woman Sentenced to 30 Months in Prison for Embezzling Money from Law Firm

Katherine Emma Ross, 30, of Millersville, was sentenced to 30 months in prison for embezzling hundreds of thousands of dollars from a D.C. area law firm. Ross was employed by the law firm as an hourly employee in a non-lawyer capacity. Without permission of the firm or its owner, she wrote checks to herself in amounts that she was not owed, forged signatures on those checks, and cashed the checks at bank branches in the District of Columbia, Virginia, and Maryland. From as early as August 2016 and continuing through the summer of 2020, she carried out a scheme in which she stole at least $320,000 from the firm and its owner.
Virginia StatePosted by
Report Annapolis

Virginia Man Sentenced for Role in Colonial Heights Armed Robbery

A Norfolk man was sentenced today to over 14.5 years in prison for his role in a violent armed robbery of a Sprint Store in Colonial Heights. According to court records and evidence presented at trial, on the afternoon of January 7, 2019, Ronnell Kareen Levon Johnson, 28, and his co-conspirator, Tajh Rodgers, 32, of Norfolk, traveled from the Norfolk area to Colonial Heights to commit an armed robbery of a Sprint Store. During the robbery, Rodgers brandished a loaded .40 caliber Ruger semi-automatic pistol and forced two employees into a back room of the store, where he let Johnson in through the back entrance. Johnson entered the store and started gathering Sprint Store merchandise into a bag.
Maryland StatePosted by
Report Annapolis

Maryland State Police Arrest Suspect Wanted In Princess Anne Stabbing

Maryland State Police today arrested the suspect wanted in connection with the stabbing of a woman early yesterday morning in Princess Anne. The suspect is identified as Harold Levin Cropper, 63, of Somerset County. After consultation with the Somerset County State’s Attorney’s Office, Maryland State Police investigators from the Criminal Enforcement Division Eastern Region obtained an arrest warrant charging Cropper with two counts of first-degree assault, two counts of second-degree assault, reckless endangerment, possession of a dangerous deadly weapon and violation of a protective order. He was arrested without incident today in an abandoned residence in the 30000 block of Antioch Avenue in Princess Anne, Maryland. He was transported to the Princess Anne Barrack for processing.
Virginia StatePosted by
Report Annapolis

Virginia Feds: Former Pharmacy Technician Pleads Guilty to Prescription Fraud

A Virginia Beach man pleaded guilty today to acquiring over 50,000 dosage units of prescription medications through fraudulent means. “Pharmacy technicians are entrusted with safeguarding and maintaining prescription medications in a responsible manner,” said Raj Parekh, Acting U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia. “This defendant did the opposite. He stole a large supply of prescription medications from a hospital that were intended for the treatment of deserving patients. As this case demonstrates, those who masquerade as health care professionals and abuse their trusted positions will be prosecuted in the Eastern District of Virginia.”
Montgomery County, MDPosted by
Report Annapolis

Montgomery County Man Pleads Guilty to Money Laundering in Connection to Elder Romance Scheme

David Annor, age 28, of Gaithersburg, Maryland, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit money laundering, in connection with a romance scheme in which conspiracy members induced elderly and isolated victims to send money to co-conspirators based on romantic assertions and other misrepresentations. Annor and his co-conspirators received and laundered the payments from the victims.
Garrett County, MDPosted by
Report Annapolis

Garrett County Traffic Stop Results In Two Arrests For Guns, Drugs

A traffic stop by an alert trooper in Garrett County last night led to the recovery of guns, drugs and the arrests of two suspects, one of whom was wanted in Georgia. The suspects are identified as Earnest Moreland III, 34, of Decatur, GA, and Donnell Lipscomb, 39, of Essex, Md. Both were charged with more than one dozen counts each related to the illegal possession of guns and drugs. Both were ordered held without bond, following their initial appearance before a court commissioner.
Maryland StatePosted by
Report Annapolis

Maryland Law Enforcement: Announce Indictment of Multiple Members of “39 Babies” Gang

Maryland Attorney General Brian E. Frosh today announced the indictment of 11 defendants for multiple charges including participation in a criminal gang, first degree murder, assault, and firearm-related counts. The investigation was led by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), the Baltimore Police Department (BPD), and the Maryland Attorney General’s Office. (video)
Anne Arundel County, MDPosted by
Report Annapolis

Anne Arundel County Police Officer Faces Indictment on Fraud Related Charges

An Anne Arundel County Police officer is facing charges in federal court for crimes related to schemes to defraud financial institutions and insurance companies. Jaron Earl Taylor, age 27, of Ft. Washington, Maryland, of the Anne Arundel County Police Department, along with five other officers from departments outside of Anne Arundel County, allegedly conspired to commit three separate frauds, each of which involved filing false police reports and falsified loss claims in order to fraudulently obtain funds from financial institutions and insurance companies.
Chillum, MDPosted by
Report Annapolis

Prince George County Drug Dealer Caught with Two Kilograms of Cocaine Pleads Guilty to Federal Charge

Ludin Alfredo Ipina-Ipina, age 33, of Chillum, Maryland, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute over 2,000 grams of cocaine. According to his guilty plea, from July 2020 to November 2020, Ipina sold various quantities of cocaine on three instances to co-conspirators: in July 2020, Ipina sold 21.7 grams of cocaine to a co-conspirator for $1,600; in August 2020, Ipina sold 55.7 grams of cocaine to a co-conspirator for $3,600; in September 2020, Ipina sold 167.8 grams of cocaine to a co-conspirator for $10,000.
Virginia StatePosted by
Report Annapolis

Virginia Dermatologist Sentenced for Diverting Pain Medication

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., – A dermatologist formerly employed at a dermatological practice in the City of Charlottesville was sentenced last week to 12 months’ probation, including a period of home confinement and electronic monitoring, for using the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) registration number of her co-workers to obtain prescription opioid pain medication.

Comments / 2

Community Policy