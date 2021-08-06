Special Weather Statement issued for Lake by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-06 17:18:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-06 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Lake A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Kankakee and southern Lake Counties through 500 PM CDT At 418 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Lowell, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Crown Point, Cedar Lake, Lowell, Winfield, Lake Dalecarlia and Schneider. Including the following interstate Indiana I-65 between mile markers 236 and 249. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH