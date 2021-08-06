Cancel
Mobile, AL

MPD: Murder warrants approved by DA's office in Seabreeze Court homicide

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Murder warrants have been issued for two suspects in a fatal shooting that occurred last month on Mobile's Seabreeze Court. According to the Mobile Police Department, police detectives presented information in the case to the Mobile County District Attorney’s Office. After an assessment of the information, murder warrants were approved for Jamon Merrida, 21, and Demarcus Longmire, 24.

