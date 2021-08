Aug 6 (Reuters) - Binance U.S. Chief Executive Officer Brian Brooks said on Friday he had resigned from the role.

"Letting you all know that I have resigned as CEO of ⁦⁦@BinanceUS. Despite differences over strategic direction, I wish my former colleagues much success. Exciting new things to come!," Brooks said on Twitter.