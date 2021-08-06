South Jersey education community reacts to NJ school mask mandate
Ayza Sayany caught wind Thursday night that she and thousands of other students across South Jersey would likely be required to wear masks to school come September. And on Friday, Gov. Phil Murphy officially brought closure to the issue that has divided many in education circles throughout the region by announcing a face covering mandate for all students, teachers, staff and visitors — at least to start the 2021-22 school year.www.burlingtoncountytimes.com
