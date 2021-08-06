Flood Warning issued for Tattnall, Toombs by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-06 21:11:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-07 12:03:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Tattnall; Toombs The Flood Warning is now in effect until early Saturday afternoon The Flood Warning continues for the Ohoopee River near Reidsville. * Until early Saturday afternoon. * At 800 PM EDT Friday, the stage was 11.2 feet. * Flood stage is 11.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early Saturday morning and continue falling to 7.6 feet Wednesday evening. * Impact...At 11.0 feet, water enters the back yards of some homes in the Joy Bluff community.