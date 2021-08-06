Canelo Alvarez Moves Off September 18 Date, Eyes November Ring Return

Canelo Alvarez's longtime goal of becoming undisputed boxing champion is further from reality than ever since he won his third 168-pound title in May. Boxing's top star was on the verge of a deal to meet Caleb Plant on Sept. 18 in Las Vegas -- a PBC on Fox pay-per-view -- a pact that was in the works for weeks. But at the 11th hour, talks have broken off over disagreements in the contract, multiple sources told ESPN on Tuesday. The contract was passed back and forth between Canelo's team and Al Haymon's Premier Boxing Champions over the weekend, sources said, and after multiple edit requests, the deal collapsed over the stalemate.