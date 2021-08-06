Canelo Alvarez Moves Off September 18 Date, Eyes November Ring Return
Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez will remain the sport’s most active top fighter, albeit with an adjustment to his otherwise breakneck schedule. The four-division and reigning WBC/WBA/WBO super middleweight champion will no longer fight on September 18, instead eyeing a return for later in the year. Alvarez was originally due to appear on the weekend in celebration of Mexican Independence Day, but has yet to score an opponent in time to properly move forward with the event.www.boxingscene.com
