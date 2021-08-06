Cancel
Santa Cruz, CA

Panicked driver goes over Santa Cruz cliff after stranger opens door

By KTVU staff
Fox 32 Chicago
Fox 32 Chicago
Cover picture for the articleSANTA CRUZ, Calif. - A woman was rescued after driving off a Santa Cruz cliff when a stranger opened her car door on Thursday, police said. She was parked in the lighthouse parking lot and got understandably jittery when a "random person" mistakenly opened her car door, the department's Instagram post stated on Friday.

www.fox32chicago.com

