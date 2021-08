Apple has today announced the availability of its Apple Touch ID Magic Keyboard as a separate purchase allowing you to purchase replacements or additional keyboards to upgrade older editions. The new additions to the range of Apple keyboards currently available include a numeric keyboard with Touch ID priced at $179 finished in silver, together with a keyboard with touch ID and no numeric keyboard priced at $149. It is also worth noting before you rush out to purchase one that Apple Touch ID is only supported on Apple systems equipped with the new M1 processor and running macOS 11.4 or later.