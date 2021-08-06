Cancel
Steelers WR James Washington Requests Trade

By Jonathan Comeaux
nfltraderumors.co
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to Adam Schefter, Steelers WR James Washington has approached the organization to request a trade based on his limited playing time last season and this preseason thus far. Washington seemingly hasn’t been able to climb Pittsburgh’s depth chart through his first three years in the league and had no...

