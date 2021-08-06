Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florida State

Nebraska fugitive gets 4 years for ID theft in Florida

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

OCALA, Fla. (AP) — A man accused of fleeing a drug conspiracy charge in Nebraska more than three decades ago and living under a false identity in Florida has been sentenced to four years in prison.

Howard D. Farley Jr., 72, was sentenced Friday in Ocala federal court, according to court records. He pleaded guilty in April to passport fraud, aggravated identity theft and operating as a pilot without a license.

Farley was arrested in November at his Weirsdale home, about 50 miles (80 kilometers) northwest of Orlando. His wife, Duc Hanh Thi Vu, was also arrested and faces federal charges. Her trial is scheduled for October.

According to a criminal complaint, Farley applied for a passport in February 2020 using the name, birth date and Social Security number of a person who had died as an infant in 1955. He had previously used that identity in 2016 to obtain a pilot’s license, officials said.

In 1985, Farley and 73 others were indicted by a federal grand jury in Nebraska. Prosecutors had alleged that Farley was the “drug kingpin” on a railroad line used to move narcotics throughout the U.S. Records show that Farley was the only defendant not apprehended in the case. Those charges were dismissed in 2014.

Fingerprints confirmed Farley’s identity after his arrest, officials said.

Comments / 0

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

526K+
Followers
295K+
Post
248M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Government
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Local
Nebraska Crime & Safety
Ocala, FL
Government
City
Orlando, FL
City
Ocala, FL
Ocala, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Nebraska State
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fugitive#Identity Theft#False Identity#Ap#Social Security#The U S Records
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
Nebraska StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Nebraska trooper wounded, man killed in overnight shootout

JUNIATA, Neb. (AP) — A state trooper has been wounded and a suspect killed in an early-morning shootout with police Wednesday in south-central Nebraska, authorities said. A woman called 911 Tuesday night to report a man firing a gun outside a home in Juniata, a village of about 800, and keeping her trapped inside, the Nebraska State Patrol said in a news release.
Virginia StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Police: Inmates barricaded inside central Virginia jail

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — Inmates at a central Virginia jail have forced correctional officers out of a housing area and barricaded themselves in, police said. Inmates at the Lynchburg Adult Detention Center in downtown Lynchburg gained control of a housing area of the jail on Tuesday evening, news outlets report. The crisis negotiations team and tactical unit were on scene, beginning communications with inmates to resolve the situation safely, Lynchburg Police Department Spokesperson Carrie Dungan said Tuesday night.
Seattle, WAPosted by
The Associated Press

Kent man sentenced to 2 years in prison for firearm charge

SEATTLE (AP) — A Kent, Washington man was sentenced to two years in prison for illegally possessing a firearm during demonstrations in downtown Seattle last year. Al Talaga, 33, was arrested in September 2020 after an investigation linked him to firearms that were found in a car that was involved in looting at the Sneaker City store during the civil unrest in June 2020.
Pinellas County, FLPosted by
The Associated Press

Ambulances wait outside hospitals as COVID infections spread

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — COVID-19 cases have filled so many Florida hospital beds that ambulance services and fire departments are straining to respond to emergencies. In St. Petersburg, some patients wait inside ambulances for up to an hour before hospitals can admit them — a process that usually takes about 15 minutes, Pinellas County Administrator Barry Burton said.
Santa Fe, NMPosted by
The Associated Press

New Mexico diocese to sell off properties in online auction

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The Archdiocese of Santa Fe will be auctioning nearly 140 parcels of property next month as it seeks to settle a raft of sex abuse claims. Church officials announced Tuesday that an online auction will begin Sept. 21. Opening bids will start as low as $500 for vacant pieces of property that are spread throughout three counties in central New Mexico. Another auction is planned for November.
ReligionPosted by
The Associated Press

Sri Lanka files charges against 25 Easter bombing suspects

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lanka has filed 23,270 charges against 25 people in connection with the 2019 Easter Sunday suicide bomb attacks on churches and hotels that killed 269 people, the president’s office said Wednesday. The charges filed Tuesday under the country’s anti-terror law include conspiring to murder,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy