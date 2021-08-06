Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Milwaukee Bucks: Instant reactions to the surprise Grayson Allen trade

By Dalton Sell
FanSided
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJust when it seemed like the Milwaukee Bucks had put the finishing touches on their roster, they make a surprising trade in the middle of the afternoon. First reported by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Bucks have traded Sam Merrill and two future second round picks to the Memphis Grizzlies in exchange for Grayson Allen. This news certainly came out of nowhere with no build-up prior to the announcement, and it is an interesting one to look at on the surface.

behindthebuckpass.com

Comments / 12

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donte Divincenzo
Person
Pat Connaughton
Person
Grayson Allen
Person
Sam Merrill
Person
Rodney Hood
Person
Jon Horst
Person
Adrian Wojnarowski
Person
Bobby Portis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Milwaukee Bucks#Espn#The Memphis Grizzlies
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Memphis Grizzlies
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Milwaukee Bucks
Related
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Bucks’ Khris Middleton opens up about teaming up with Devin Booker

Khris Middleton and Devin Booker are in the middle of a tight and drama-filled battle in the 2021 NBA Finals, with the Milwaukee Bucks being just a win away from winning it all. That’s all the focus right now for both Middleton and Booker, but waiting in the wings for the two stars is a commitment to Team USA basketball.
NBAFanSided

3 Milwaukee Bucks players who won’t be back next season

Despite being crowned NBA champions and their contributions to the Milwaukee Bucks this season, these three players won’t be back next season. Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks did it the hard way — no superteam, but building a championship team around one star player in the Greek Freak. The perseverance paid off, as they won the NBA championship for the 2020-21 season. Although they’ll be celebrating for the coming weeks, decisions must be made about the team’s roster next season.
NBAFanSided

Why the Memphis Grizzlies had no choice but to trade Grayson Allen

The Memphis Grizzlies only know how to do the offseason one way — full of surprises and leaving fans confused. Thus far, 2021 is no exception. The Grizzlies front office threw the first curveball when they traded away Jonas Valanciunas and took on two huge contracts to move up seven spots in the 2021 NBA Draft. Now, Memphis is an objectively worse team and a fan-favorite player is gone. That said, this trade should work out in the long run.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Jason Kidd Punished The Entire Bucks Team Because Thon Maker Had An Android Phone That Caused A Group Chat Error

Jason Kidd is now the new head coach of the Dallas Mavericks. After a successful stint with the Los Angeles Lakers, where he won an NBA championship as an assistant coach, Kidd is returning to the franchise where he won his first and only NBA championship. This will be Kidd's first head coaching job since his stint with the Milwaukee Bucks from 2014 to 2018.
NBAwearegreenbay.com

Milwaukee Bucks complete trade with Indiana Pacers, acquire two players in NBA Draft

(WFRV) – The Milwaukee Bucks and Indiana Pacers complete a trade that gives Milwaukee the rights to Sandro Mamukelashvili and Georgios Kalaitzakis in the 2021 NBA Draft. Mamukelashvili was selected 54th overall in Thursday’s draft. He’s a 6-11, 240 pound forward from Seaton Hall. During his senior year last season, he averaged17.5 points (2nd in Big East), 7.6 rebounds (5th in Big East) and 3.2 assists (12th in Big East) per game.
NBAPosted by
Hoops Rumors

Grizzlies trade Grayson Allen to Bucks for Sam Merrill, two second-round picks

The Grizzlies agreed to deal guard Grayson Allen to the Bucks for guard Sam Merrill and two future second-round picks, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski tweets. Allen, who is entering his fourth NBA season, had a breakout year for Memphis in which he started 38 of 50 games and averaged 10.6 PPG, 3.2 RPG and 2.2 APG. The former Duke star has knocked down 38.1% of his three-point attempts during his three-year career, and he’ll give the Bucks another perimeter option.
Wisconsin Statedukebasketballreport.com

Wisconsin Fans Aren't Too Thrilled About New Buck Grayson Allen

When Grayson Allen was traded to the Milwaukee Bucks, like most Duke fans and, we’re sure, more Wisconsin fans, our thoughts drifted back to his spectacular debut on the national stage in the 2015 national championship. For a lot of people, he came out of nowhere. Duke fans were aware...
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

3 trades Bucks must make to repeat as NBA champions

The Milwaukee Bucks have finally won an NBA Championship after a 50-year drought. Giannis Antetokounmpo led this team behind a historic Game 6 closeout performance. He took home Finals MVP honors and solidified himself as a top player in the league. Giannis was always discredited for not having playoff success,...
NBAFanSided

Milwaukee Bucks: 3 ways the reigning champs improved this offseason

Following their first title-winning season in 50 years, many wondered how the Milwaukee Bucks would look to improve their roster in the offseason. With their core four of Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton, Jrue Holiday, and Brook Lopez all secured financially for the foreseeable future, they would not have much spending money. Tie that reality in with the team’s depleted asset cabinet, and this offseason looked like it would be a quiet one. Yet, general manager Jon Horst is known to always have a trick or two up his sleeve, which he showed with some compelling moves.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Charles Barkley On The Bucks Winning The NBA Championship: "If You’re Not Happy For Giannis Antetokounmpo, There’s Something Wrong With You. He Represents Everything That Is Great About Basketball."

It has been just short of two weeks since the Milwaukee Bucks won the NBA championship, but the world is still showering praise on Giannis Antetokounmpo. The Greek Freak solidified himself in history as one of the most accomplished players in NBA history. And people in the world of basketball have taken their chance to give Giannis his flowers. Antetokounmpo, in the eyes of many, did things the right way. He had the choice to leave Milwaukee and join a superteam. But he chose to stay with the franchise that took a chance on him, and build a championship contender. And his loyalty was rewarded, as he and the Bucks lifted the Larry O'Brien Trophy.
NBAPosted by
Deseret News

Sam Merrill, Grayson Allen reportedly getting traded for each other

Two NBA players with Utah ties are reportedly getting traded for one another. On Friday afternoon, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that former Utah State star Sam Merrill will be traded by the Milwaukee Bucks along with two future second-round picks to the Memphis Grizzlies in exchange for Grayson Allen, who played his rookie season with the Utah Jazz.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo transforms to real-life Superman with big assist amid Greece fire

Shaquille O’Neal recently gave away the “Superman” nickname to Giannis Antetokounmpo, and the Milwaukee Bucks star is already living up to it on and off the court. As wildfires continue to ravage his native Greece, specifically Athens, the Bucks forward stepped up like a true MVP to help the victims who were evacuated from their homes. The wildfires have been rampaging since Tuesday and have even reached residential areas going into its fifth day.
NBAPosted by
AllRaptors

Report: Rodney Hood Signs with Milwaukee Bucks

The Toronto Raptors will not be bringing back Rodney Hood next season. After pushing back Hood's contract guarantee date from July 27 to August 3, Toronto has reportedly decided to part ways with the 28-year-old allowing him to sign a one-year deal with the Milwaukee Brewers, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Comments / 12

Community Policy