Middle Township Police have posted on Facebook about a fatal motorcycle crash that took place at 7:25 pm Saturday, Aug. 7 in the Dias Creek section of the township. According to police, their investigation found that George Loomis, Jr., 67, was traveling west on Indian Trail (CR618) on his motorcycle Saturday evening. As he approached the intersection with Route 47 in Dias Creek, Loomis lost control of the motorcycle, causing the bike to lay down and slide across Route 47, where it struck a guard rail.