Corn is 3 to 4 cents lower, soybeans are 3 to 4 cents lower and wheat is 4 to 10 cents lower. Corn trade is 3 to 4 cents lower with early two-sided trade turning lower, as well as outside market weakness and mixed rains over the weekend for much of the Corn Belt. Ethanol margins will continue to see pressure with energies working lower. Brazil will continue to move along with the end of the second crop season and harvest to expand soon with questions still surrounding the size of the export program.