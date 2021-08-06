Nonsignatories and Arbitration: What You Should Know

As more and more employees return to the workplace, employers (and law firms) are faced with the challenge of keeping their workplace and clients safe and healthy. In addition to modifying employee health insurance coverage to make COVID-19 testing and treatment more accessible, employers are also introducing strategies focused on vaccinations, hygiene, and workplace modifications that help keep employees healthy and workplaces safe. One such strategy is to implement mandatory COVID-19 vaccination policies. To ensure that they comply with applicable laws, employers should weigh the following five considerations before instituting such policies.