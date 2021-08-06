New Jersey man charged in fatal shooting of transgender woman, LGBTQ advocate

Authorities in Mercer County have charged a man with murder for last month's fatal shooting of Shai Vanderpump, the 23-year-old transgender woman who was killed in Trenton. Daniel L. Smith, 36, of Ewing, was arrested on Saturday during a motor vehicle stop. Smith is accused of shooting Vanderpump during the early morning hours of July 30 at a residence along Kelsey Avenue. An affidavit said Vanderpump had been shot in the face and Smith had reported the incident to police.