Transportation Murder Mystery Departure Provides One Last Chance to Enjoy Christopher Plummer

The true crime genre has been gaining a solid following through the years. Fans are always looking for the next material – may it be a movie, television series, book, or even podcast, to dig their fangs into. There’s just something so satisfying about being able to decipher a crime scene and uncover the true mastermind of a well thought of crime. It certainly brings forth an adrenaline rush like no other. True crime fans, get excited for Hulu’s got you covered! The streaming service is on a roll as it comes out with another original series that is basically a murder mystery set in the heart of New York City. Better start practicing those interrogation skills and sharpening those crime sensing feelers once again.