Transportation Murder Mystery Departure Provides One Last Chance to Enjoy Christopher Plummer
Departure. Available now on Peacock.com. This is an odd review (and the first one in the comments to say "they're all odd" will immediately get his or her teeth slapped out by the Reason Rapid Response Team) of an odd show. The Canadian-made suspense-mystery Departure first aired on Tundra TV or whatever they call it up there in 2019 and practically nobody saw it—even though it starred Archie Panjabi and Christopher Plummer, two of the most sinisterly alluring actors in the known universe—because the opening round of the Newfoundland Junior Buffalo-Chip-Flinging or something was airing that month.reason.com
