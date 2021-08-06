Cancel
NFL

Transfers Kendrick, Smith could be keys to Dogs' title hopes

wcn247.com
 5 days ago

Some important transfers are making their Georgia debuts as the Bulldogs open preseason practice. Former Clemson cornerback Derion Kendrick and former West Virginia safety Tykee Smith used the transfer portal to restart their careers at Georgia. Each is expected to earn starting jobs. Another transfer, Arik Gilbert, moved from Louisiana State and could claim a starting job at wide receiver. Gilbert was a tight end at LSU. Four Georgia defensive backs were selected in this year's NFL draft. Georgia also must replace its top receiver. George Pickens hurt his knee in spring practice and could miss the season.

