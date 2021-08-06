Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Free Agency Tracker: Kawhi Leonard Returning to Clippers

By Steve Dewald
Blazer's Edge
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTransactions and rumors have calmed down a bit since the start of the week, but NBA free agency is still in full swing. Here is a look at the latest news and rumors that have popped up on Friday. Kawhi Leonard has decided to return to the Clippers on a...

www.blazersedge.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adrian Wojnarowski
Person
Grayson Allen
Person
Sam Merrill
Person
Andre Iguodala
Person
Kawhi Leonard
Person
Reggie Jackson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clippers#Yahoo Sports Nba#Espn#Bleacher Report#Celtics#The New York Times#Warriors#Pelicans#Athletic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
NBA Teams
Memphis Grizzlies
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NBANBC Sports

Kawhi Leonard expected to re-sign with Clippers, reportedly will listen to other offers

For months (maybe a year), the conventional wisdom around the league has been that Kawhi Leonard would opt out of the final year of his contract with the Clippers, then turn around and re-sign with them (for more money and, if he wants, years). The theory was Leonard had worked too hard to get home to Southern California, he pushed to get Paul Goerge there (and George extended with the Clippers), Leonard wasn’t leaving.
NBAchatsports.com

Top 25 NBA Free Agents Left On Day 2 Of NBA Free Agency 2021 Ft. Kawhi Leonard, DeMar DeRozan & Melo

2021 NBA Free Agency is officially underway, with Chris Paul and Kyle Lowry headlining some of the moves on Day 1. Kawhi Leonard and DeMar DeRozan remain unsigned, and other big names include Reggie Jackson, John Collins, Lauri Markkanen and Carmelo Anthony. NBA free agency rumors are just getting started, and NBA Now host Chase Senior has the top NBA free agents left on today’s show! Chat Sports is LIVE for Day 2 of NBA Free Agency 2021 - Join us now for live free agency coverage: https://youtu.be/5X5rBwy56aA Best NBA free agent left? Let us know in the comments!
NBAPosted by
AllClippers

Report: Kawhi Leonard Attended LA Clippers' Draft Workouts

As the start of 2021 NBA free agency grows ever closer, more and more evidence begins to mount that Kawhi Leonard will remain an LA Clipper following his opt-out on Sunday. The latest bit of evidence comes from The Athletic’s Sam Amick, who in a recent article reported evidence of Leonard’s healthy and involved relationship with LA’s front office.
NBAFanSided

Golden State Warriors showing renewed interest in blockbuster trade

The Golden State Warriors stayed put on NBA Draft night, selecting two promising lottery talents in Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody. They also made the decision to cling tight to Andrew Wiggins and James Wiseman, two of their most widely mentioned trade assets. Now, however, the Dubs are back in...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Dennis Schröder Announces That He’s Signed With A New Team

The final big-name point guard in a strong class of free agent floor generals has finally joined a team for the upcoming 2021-22 NBA season. On Tuesday evening, Dennis Schröder announced that he will sign with the Boston Celtics. “I’m proud to announce that for the 2021-22 season, I’ll be...
NBAPosted by
Lakers Daily

Metta Sandiford-Artest: ‘I was in the Jordan, Kobe, LeBron and Duncan era, Jordan would average 50 if he wanted to’

Former NBA player Metta Sandiford-Artest revealed how many points he thinks Michael Jordan would average in today’s game. “More than James Harden,” Artest said. “I was at the Jordan era. I was in the LeBron [James], Kobe [Bryant], [Tim] Duncan, and I was at the tail end. I’ve played with these guys. I’ve seen all the 3-point balls go up.
NBABleacher Report

NBA Rumors: Latest Buzz on CJ McCollum Trade, Aron Baynes and More

While NBA free agents have only been able to officially sign deals with teams since Friday, there was a ton of news in the days leading up to those transactions getting finalized. A bunch of players have changed teams, and there have also been some major trades take place. But...
NBAPosted by
theknickswall

Report: Knicks Agree to Deal With Dwayne Bacon

The Knicks’ signing of free agent Dwayne Bacon brings their roster total to 18, including a few players that may not be with the team. The New York Knicks are signing former Orlando Magic shooting guard Dwayne Bacon, according to ESPN’s Tim Bontemps. Bacon, 25, spent the 2020–21 NBA season...
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Dwight Howard Shows Off LeBron, Westbrook, And Carmelo's Lockers

Dwight Howard has been very active on social media after agreeing to a one-year deal with the Los Angeles Lakers. This will be his third tenure with the Californians, and the big man can't be happier. D-12 is ready to relive old glories with the team and win a second...
NBAPosted by
NBA Analysis Network

4 biggest losers from NBA free agency so far

While there are “winners” in free agency who elevate their team’s chances of winning an NBA title greatly, there are also teams who are “losers” in free agency. So far this year, there are definitely a handful of teams who could be thrown into this category for their efforts, or lack thereof.
NBAbasketballinsiders.com

Trail Blazers team news: CJ McCollum will likely remain in Portland

According to the Portland Trail Blazers front office, they are not actively shopping shooting guard CJ McCollum for a trade. Is this the truth? One rumor concerned the possibility of the Philadelphia 76ers trading Ben Simmons to the Trail Blazers. However, Portland general manager Neil Olshey is unwilling to surrender a first-round pick for Simmons. Philadelphia’s asking price is too high. In the 2020-21 NBA season, McCollum averaged 23.1 points, 3.9 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game in 47 games played. He also shot 45.8 percent from the field and 40.2 percent from behind the arc. Last season, the 29-year-old tied his career-high average for points per game in a season. Not to mention, he had a career-high player efficiency rating (PER) of 20.8.
NBAFanSided

LA Clippers interested in high-profile former Kawhi Leonard teammate

According to Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee, the LA Clippers are ‘enamored’ with Toronto Raptors power forward Pascal Siakam. Siakam is just 27 years old, and was teammates with Kawhi Leonard when they won the NBA Finals in Toronto during the 2018-2019 season. There’s no doubt that Leonard and...
NBAPosted by
AllClippers

Report: Clippers 'Enamored' With Pascal Siakam

The LA Clippers may not be done making moves according to Jason Anderson from the Sacramento Bee. Anderson reports that the Clippers are "enamored" with Pascal Siakam. This report doesn't necessarily mean that the Clippers are going to make a move for Siakam, just that they're interested in him. It's important to always remember that interest doesn't equal a move happening. DeMar DeRozan was interested in coming back home to Los Angeles, but that move never happened. Interest does however mean that there is a chance of it happening.

Comments / 0

Community Policy