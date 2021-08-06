Free Agency Tracker: Kawhi Leonard Returning to Clippers

According to the Portland Trail Blazers front office, they are not actively shopping shooting guard CJ McCollum for a trade. Is this the truth? One rumor concerned the possibility of the Philadelphia 76ers trading Ben Simmons to the Trail Blazers. However, Portland general manager Neil Olshey is unwilling to surrender a first-round pick for Simmons. Philadelphia’s asking price is too high. In the 2020-21 NBA season, McCollum averaged 23.1 points, 3.9 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game in 47 games played. He also shot 45.8 percent from the field and 40.2 percent from behind the arc. Last season, the 29-year-old tied his career-high average for points per game in a season. Not to mention, he had a career-high player efficiency rating (PER) of 20.8.