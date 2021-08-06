Cancel
Sports

Netherlands tops Argentina for gold in women's field hockey

By The Associated Press
 5 days ago

TOKYO (AP) — The Netherlands defeated Argentina 3-1 to take the gold medal in women’s field hockey. Caia van Maasakker scored two goals for the Dutch, who earned silver in 2016. In the bronze medal match, Grace Balsdon scored the winner on a penalty corner early in the fourth quarter to help Britain defeat India 4-3. Britain won bronze in 2012 and gold in 2016. India was going for its first medal in women’s field hockey.

