Dallas, TX

CBRE has rebounded quicker than expected after initial COVID-19 shutdown. Here’s how.

By Ryan Salchert
DFW Community News
 5 days ago
While the commercial real estate industry hasn't fully recovered from the COVID-19 pandemic, Dallas-based CBRE Group Inc. has bounced back quicker than some expected. "if you'd have asked me three quarters ago, we would have said, and we modeled accordingly, that the business would be back to 2019 levels in probably the 2023 timeframe. Over the last couple of quarters, it started to become apparent that CBRE in particular might be able to get back to 2019 levels in 2022. Now, looking at how Q2 has shaped up, you're going to be very close on a number of fronts in 2021," said Anthony Paolone, executive director at JPMorgan and an analyst covering CBRE.

