Hambletonian has not been kind to 2-year-old champions

wcn247.com
 5 days ago

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Being the top 2-year-old trotter has not been a ticket to winning the Hambletonian the following year. Over the last 12 years, Pinkman was the only Dan Patch Award winner to take 2-year-old honors and capture trotting’s most prestigious event. That was 2015. Venerate will try to beat the odds Saturday when the Julie Miller-trainer colt takes on nine rivals in the $1 million Hambletonian at the Meadowlands. Trainer Ake Svanstedt comes into the race with the two favorites in Captain Corey and Delayed Hanover. Both won their eliminations impressively last weekend.

