Josh Allen extension: Projecting new deals for Lamar Jackson, Baker Mayfield after Bills QB cashes in

Ahead of his attempt to build off the Bills' 2020 run to the AFC Championship, Josh Allen has cashed in with a reported six-year extension worth $258 million, making him the NFL's second-highest-paid quarterback behind only Patrick Mahomes. Now all eyes are on Lamar Jackson and Baker Mayfield, the two remaining 2018 first-round QBs still eligible for extensions. How does Allen's lucrative deal affect future contracts for the Browns and Ravens signal-callers? It's safe to say that Jackson should benefit much more than Mayfield from the news, with a good chance of matching or even clearing Allen's $43M per-year payout.