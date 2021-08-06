Cancel
Josh Allen extension: Projecting new deals for Lamar Jackson, Baker Mayfield after Bills QB cashes in

By Cody Benjamin
CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAhead of his attempt to build off the Bills' 2020 run to the AFC Championship, Josh Allen has cashed in with a reported six-year extension worth $258 million, making him the NFL's second-highest-paid quarterback behind only Patrick Mahomes. Now all eyes are on Lamar Jackson and Baker Mayfield, the two remaining 2018 first-round QBs still eligible for extensions. How does Allen's lucrative deal affect future contracts for the Browns and Ravens signal-callers? It's safe to say that Jackson should benefit much more than Mayfield from the news, with a good chance of matching or even clearing Allen's $43M per-year payout.

