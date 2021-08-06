Is It Time To Counteract the Functus Officio Doctrine?

An attorney in New York can both legally and ethically meet with a witness, whether the witness is the client/party, a representative of the client, or a third-party witness, before the witness testifies at a deposition in an action pending in state or federal court in pretrial preparation of the action. See In re Eldridge, 82 NY 161, 171 (1880); Wolfram, Modern Legal Ethics 647-48 (1986). In the course of that meeting, the witness will invariably be shown various documents selected by the attorney. The disclosure of the documents to the witness raises three important questions: (1) Does the disclosure trigger an automatic disclosure of the documents to an adverse party as would occur if the disclosure were made while testifying at the trial or a deposition to refresh the witness’s recollection (see NY Evidence Guide Rule 8.09[2]), or does a judge have discretion to direct or withhold disclosure; (2) What conditions, if any, preclude an automatic or discretionary disclosure; and (3) Can disclosure of the documents or even their identity be precluded by a claim of attorney-client privilege, core attorney work product or work product.