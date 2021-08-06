Cancel
Is It Time To Counteract the Functus Officio Doctrine?

By Martin Jackson, Manuel Valderrama
Law.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn furtherance of the paramount importance of finality and integrity of arbitral awards, with very few exceptions, courts in the United States generally apply the functus officio doctrine to prevent arbitrators from correcting manifest substantive errors or omissions in arbitral awards that the arbitrators or parties identify in an award after the arbitrators have rendered it.

