Detroit, MI

Detroit woman’s hyena claims appear to be false

WSYM FOX 47
 4 days ago
Friday afternoon, WXYZ-TV reported an account of a woman who claimed she received a hyena from a man outside of a Detroit fruit market. Those claims appear to be false. Since posting the original story, WXYZ-TV has discovered that the video she provided of the alleged hyena was doctored. Additionally, the Detroit resident we initially interviewed has refused to give us the veterinarian’s name to confirm the visit she described to us in detail. At this time, we do not believe the woman's accounts are true.

