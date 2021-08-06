Cancel
High Point, NC

Teen driver crashes car into High Point Bowling Center

WFMY NEWS2
 4 days ago

High Point officials are examining damage to the High Point Bowling Center after a teen hit the side of the building Friday afternoon, according to investigators.

According to High Point police, the 18-year-old driver did not have a license, and drove into the side of the building on West Fairfield Road around 12 noon.

Investigators said there were two young females in the car during the crash.

Detectives said the teenager is learning how to drive. Police said she got the gas pedal and brake pedal mixed up and stepped on the gas, which is what caused the crash.

Investigators said there is damage to the interior and exterior of the bowling center but aren’t sure of damage estimates.

No injuries were reported as of Friday afternoon.

Greensboro, NC
Greensboro local news

