A Liberal lesson for new teachers

SAINTS PERSPECTIVE, Rachel Coleman, SCCC Director of PR and Marketing. The day I traveled to Liberal for the job interview that would change all the important things in my life, I had misplaced my driver’s license. No problem. My younger brother, home from college in Portland, Ore., could taxi me. He piloted the battered blue 1980 Toyota Corolla west on U.S. Hwy. 54, past snow drifts and the salty spray of semi trucks moving fast in the opposite direction.