Construction begins on 189-unit apartment building in downtown Long Beach
Construction has begun on an eight-story, 189-unit market-rate apartment building in downtown Long Beach, officials announced this week. Broadstone Promenade, 201 The Promenade North, will offer one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans, ranging from 545 to 1,289 square feet, along with 10,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space. The building will also offer a fitness center, club room, pool, roof deck and co-working spaces, among other amenities.www.presstelegram.com
