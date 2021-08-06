Cancel
Utah State

Ty Jordan's influence lives on in Utah's preseason camp

By JOHN COON - Associated Press
 5 days ago

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah approaches a new football season facing the unexpected and unwanted challenge of replacing Ty Jordan in the backfield. Jordan ended last season poised to become Utah’s latest superstar running back after earning Pac-12 Offensive Freshman of the Year honors and rushing for 597 yards in five games. A tragedy changed everything. Jordan died at the age of 19 in December in what police have concluded was an accidental shooting. So the Utes entered their preseason camp this week with four players battling to be the new lead running back. All four players are capable of breaking out and becoming the next star rusher for the Utes.

