Seals on Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award Watch List

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Vanderbilt sophomore quarterback Ken Seals has been placed on the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award watch list. The award recognizes the top offensive player in Division I football who also exhibits the enduring characteristics that define Earl Campbell: integrity, performance, teamwork, sportsmanship, drive, community and tenacity – the tenacity to persist and determination to overcome adversity and injury in pursuit of reaching goals. In addition, the nominee must meet one or more of the following criteria: born in Texas and/or graduated from a Texas High School and/or played at a Texas-based junior college or four-year college.