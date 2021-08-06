Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Nashville, TN

Seals on Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award Watch List

vucommodores.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNASHVILLE, Tenn. – Vanderbilt sophomore quarterback Ken Seals has been placed on the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award watch list. The award recognizes the top offensive player in Division I football who also exhibits the enduring characteristics that define Earl Campbell: integrity, performance, teamwork, sportsmanship, drive, community and tenacity – the tenacity to persist and determination to overcome adversity and injury in pursuit of reaching goals. In addition, the nominee must meet one or more of the following criteria: born in Texas and/or graduated from a Texas High School and/or played at a Texas-based junior college or four-year college.

vucommodores.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nashville, TN
Football
Local
Tennessee Football
Nashville, TN
College Sports
Local
Tennessee College Sports
State
Texas State
Local
Tennessee Sports
City
Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Darrell Royal
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Vanderbilt#Division I Football#Texas High School#Vandy#Sec#The University Of Texas#Longhorns#Heisman Trophy#Commodores
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
PoliticsPosted by
CNN

Incoming New York governor speaks after Cuomo's resignation

Hochul promises to "fight like hell" for all New Yorkers. Incoming New York governor, current Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul, addressing reporters Wednesday, said "people will soon learn my style is to listen first, then take decisive action." She will deliver an address shortly after being appointed governor to lay out...
CelebritiesPosted by
CNN

Who is Prince Andrew? The 'spare heir' facing a sexual abuse lawsuit

London (CNN) — There was a time when Prince Andrew had it all: A decorated war hero, a playboy prince, an international ambassador for the British brand, living the life of privilege. But those days seem long gone. Instead, the Duke of York -- who is ninth in line to the British throne -- is now being sued for alleged sexual abuse.

Comments / 0

Community Policy