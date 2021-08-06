Cancel
US Army to keep 6 sites in Europe, nixing transfer plan

wcn247.com
 5 days ago

BERLIN (AP) — The U.S. Army in Europe and Africa says it will retain six sites that were previously scheduled to be returned to Germany and Belgium amid growing demand for facilities on the continent. It said a seventh site, in Germany, will be transferred to the Air Force. The sites were originally announced for closure in 2015 and, in one case, 2010. But that decision was reassessed as demand for facilities outgrew construction and renovation. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin ordered a months-long “global posture” review just days after taking office in January. That review is not done, and is expected to be finished in the fall.

