June 30, 2021 marked the sunset date for the United States EB-5 Immigrant Investor Program. This means that as of 1 July 2021, the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services are no longer accepting petitions submitted under the EB-5 Regional Center category. For the program to continue to operate and accept petitions it needs to be reauthorized by Congress and at this current time, Congress has not reauthorized the program. Therefore it is important to unpack what this means for the future of the program and its current investors.